3 Russians from Diamond Princess test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Three Russians from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«We have transported Russian citizens from Japan. <…> All eight of them have been hospitalized and are under medical surveillance at hospitals for infectious diseases, including three that have been tested positive for new coronavirus. Members of their families have also been hospitalized and taken to Kazan,» she noted, adding that the diagnosis of the three Russians has been confirmed through various tests.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in more than 35 countries, including Russia.

According to Chinese authorities, about 78,000 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has passed 2,700, while over 29,700 patients have recovered.

WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.