    15:18, 02 September 2015 | GMT +6

    3 schools open doors in W Kazakhstan on Knowledge Day

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Three schools were commissioned in Zhanakalinsk district of West Kazakhstan region on September 1.

    A school-gymnasium for 600 schoolchildren was unveiled in Zhanakala village. Local authorities spent over 1,1 billion tenge on its construction. 252 million tenge was channeled into construction of a school for 108 pupils in Zhualyoi village. Another school for 108 schoolchildren was constructed in Sarykol village. According to the West Kazakhstan region's administration, nine schools have been built in the region over past couple of years.

    West Kazakhstan region Education Regions News
