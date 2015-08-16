EN
    13:03, 16 August 2015 | GMT +6

    3 schools opened in Kyzylorda region ahead of new school year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - News schools opened doors prior to the start of 2015-2016 school year in Kyzylorda region.

    Kazakhstan's Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov and akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev attended the opening ceremony. Minister Sarinzhipov congratulated those present on the fact that three news schools had been unveiled in the region. He wished local schoolchildren good luck and expressed confidence that the new schools offer the best conditions for teachers and little residents of the region.

