3 soldiers killed, 4 injured in bomb attack in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistani military said on Thursday night that a roadside bomb attack in the country's northwest tribal district of North Waziristan killed three Pakistani soldiers and injured four others, Xinhua reports.

A statement from the army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said that terrorists had planted an improvised explosive device which exploded on troops providing protection to road construction teams working in North Waziristan.

The statement said that security forces had cordoned off the area and a search operation was carried out for area clearance.

The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to the local media.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani military said that three soldiers were killed and four others were injured in a firing by terrorists in the country's South Waziristan, a neighboring district of North Waziristan.

Pakistani military had conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups, including the TTP, in the Waziristan region. Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of the terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on the security forces sporadically.