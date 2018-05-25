EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 25 May 2018 | GMT +6

    3 tennis players to represent Kazakhstan at Roland Garros 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the report published by Sports.kz, three tennis players will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Roland Garros 2018 in Paris.

    Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva and Mikhail Kukushkin are set to represent the country at the second Grand Slam tournament of this year.

    World №53 Diyas will take on Magda Linette of Poland. As for Putintseva, ranked 93rd in the world, she will face off with British Johanna Konta.

    World №91 Mikhail Kukushkin will kick off his Roland Garros campaign against Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas placed 55 spots higher in the ATP rankings.

    All matches are scheduled to take place on May 27.


    Photo credit: Corinne Dubreuil / FFT

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!