3 tennis players to represent Kazakhstan at Roland Garros 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the report published by Sports.kz, three tennis players will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Roland Garros 2018 in Paris.

Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva and Mikhail Kukushkin are set to represent the country at the second Grand Slam tournament of this year.



World №53 Diyas will take on Magda Linette of Poland. As for Putintseva, ranked 93rd in the world, she will face off with British Johanna Konta.



World №91 Mikhail Kukushkin will kick off his Roland Garros campaign against Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas placed 55 spots higher in the ATP rankings.



All matches are scheduled to take place on May 27.





Photo credit: Corinne Dubreuil / FFT