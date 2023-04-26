EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:55, 26 April 2023 | GMT +6

    3 typical kindergartens to open in Astana in 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three typical kindergartens will be built in Astana in 2023, Chief of the Municipal Education Department Kassymkhan Sengazyyev said at a sitting of the local Maslikhat Commission for Socio-Cultural Development, Kazinform reports.

    «This year we plan to open additional 300 seats in kindergartens located on the first floors of the multi-story residential buildings. We plan also to open 200 inclusive seats in 25 preschool facilities. Besides, we plan to build three typical kindergartens for 570 children at the expense of investors’ funds,» Sengazyyev noted.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Education
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!