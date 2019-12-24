EN
    21:20, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6

    3 university students found dead in flooded Indonesia cave

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers on Monday retrieved the bodies of three university students from a cave in the Indonesian island of Java that turned into a death trap over the weekend when it was suddenly flooded by rain water.

    The victims were part of a group of eight students on a visit to Lele Cave, in West Java Province, on Sunday as part of an activity organized by the nature lovers society of the University of Singaperbangsa Karawang (Unsika).

    Source: EFE

