3 university students found dead in flooded Indonesia cave

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers on Monday retrieved the bodies of three university students from a cave in the Indonesian island of Java that turned into a death trap over the weekend when it was suddenly flooded by rain water.

The victims were part of a group of eight students on a visit to Lele Cave, in West Java Province, on Sunday as part of an activity organized by the nature lovers society of the University of Singaperbangsa Karawang (Unsika).

Source: EFE