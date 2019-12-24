21:20, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6
3 university students found dead in flooded Indonesia cave
JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers on Monday retrieved the bodies of three university students from a cave in the Indonesian island of Java that turned into a death trap over the weekend when it was suddenly flooded by rain water.
The victims were part of a group of eight students on a visit to Lele Cave, in West Java Province, on Sunday as part of an activity organized by the nature lovers society of the University of Singaperbangsa Karawang (Unsika).
Source: EFEфото: straitstimes.com