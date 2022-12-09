3-year-old dies in road accident in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of Polisiz.kz.

A Toyota Camry 30 vehicle moving from Khromtau town to Karabular village, Aitekebi district overturned in a ditch after losing control on Samara-Shymkent road on Wednesday evening. As a result of the accident, a driver of the car was taken to hospital and a three-year-old boy died on the spot of injuries.

A pre-trial investigation into the case has been launched.

Фото: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ



