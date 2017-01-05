30,000 Kazakhstanis walked in 2017 on train

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 30 thousand Kazakhstan citizens walked into 2017 on a train.

"For the period from December 29, 2016 to January 3, 2017 the trains of Kazakhstan have transported over half a million passengers, including over 92 thousand from Astana. More than 30 thousand passengers welcomed the New Year 2017 on a train", Kazakhstan Railways told Kazinform.

It should be noted that to ensure higher demand for New Year trip additional trains were put in service.

All divisions of Kazakhstan Railways operated in special regime during the New Year holidays to ensure non-interrupted functioning of the railway transport and service.

Such overload of the railways, to some extent, was caused by blizzards, fogs, iced roads and heavy snowing on the New Year eve which blocked four highways at a time. During six days 18 thousand km of railway had been cleared of 120,000 cubic meters of snow.