EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:56, 28 May 2021 | GMT +6

    30,153 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 30,153 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    11,432 COCID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 18,721 as out-patients.

    Nationwide, the number of severe COVID-19 patients stands at 665 and that of critical COVID-19 patients - 154. Those on artificial lung ventilation number 101.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!