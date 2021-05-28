10:56, 28 May 2021 | GMT +6
30,153 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 30,153 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.
11,432 COCID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 18,721 as out-patients.
Nationwide, the number of severe COVID-19 patients stands at 665 and that of critical COVID-19 patients - 154. Those on artificial lung ventilation number 101.