30,219 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 30,219 people (29,429 coronavirus positive and 790 coronavirus negative) are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

11,376 of them are staying at hospitals. 517 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 163 in extremely critical condition, while 87 are on life support.

As earlier reported, 2,440 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, while 1,786 recovered.