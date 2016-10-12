30 cases of CO poisoning registered in Kazakhstan since mid September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 30 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have been registered across Kazakhstan since the start of the heating season on September 15, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gas leaks caused carbon monoxide poisoning and subsequent hospitalization of people in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions as well as Astana cities. A man in East Kazakhstan region died of carbon monoxide poisoning. A family of four was diagnosed with CO poisoning and hospitalized in Almaty region on Tuesday.



"Experts say that negligence is to blame for deaths caused by gas leaks. It should be noted that 79 people, including 13 children, died of CO poisoning during the 2015-2016 heating season. Over 1,000 people were hospitalized due to CO poisoning during that period," spokesman of the committee Ruslan Imankulov said.