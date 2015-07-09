30 countries confirm participation in EXPO 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 countries have officially confirmed participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Commissioner of EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev revealed the news at a Thursday press conference in the Kazakh capital. "To date, 30 countries and four international organizations have confirmed participation in the EXPO 2017 event and eight countries have already appointed commissioners," Mr. Zhoshybayev noted. According to the Kazakhstani official, he is set to travel to 30 more countries that have yet to confirm their participation.