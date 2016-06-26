EN
    14:15, 26 June 2016 | GMT +6

    30 dead in central China bus fire

    CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM At least 30 people were killed after a tour bus burst into flames in Hunan Province on Sunday morning, local authorities confirmed.

    The accident happened at about 10:20 a.m. when the bus carrying 56 people crashed into the guardrails on a highway in Yizhang County. The ensuing oil leak may have caused the fire, the county government said.

    Twenty-one people have been sent to hospitals, and rescuers are still searching the charred frame of the bus.

    The police has detained the driver

     Source: Xinhua

