11:57, 22 June 2023 | GMT +6
30 evacuated as a result of grocery store fire in E Kazakhstan
UST-KANOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 30 people have been evacuated as a result of a grocery store fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry for emergencies.
The fire started at the grocery store located of the first floor of a ten-story residential complex at 4:40 am local time.
Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 30 people, including six children, residing in the residential complex.
The fire was extinguished by 5:40 am.