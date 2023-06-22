EN
    30 evacuated as a result of grocery store fire in E Kazakhstan

    Фото: ДЧС ВКО
    UST-KANOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 30 people have been evacuated as a result of a grocery store fire in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry for emergencies.

    The fire started at the grocery store located of the first floor of a ten-story residential complex at 4:40 am local time.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 30 people, including six children, residing in the residential complex.

    The fire was extinguished by 5:40 am.



