30 foreign investors to launch new productions in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 foreign investors will launch new productions in Kazakhstan in 2016, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the 29th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council taking place in the Palace of Independence in Astana.

"The Ministry of Investment and Development has been working on the principle of one-stop window since January 2016. An investor can have about 300 state services in one place. Now we are providing assistance to investors since the moment they enter the market of Kazakhstan to the moment of the final stage of project implementation. Over 500 investors have used this service over the last four months. Despite all emerging challenges we can see that the interest of investors in Kazakhstan as a center of investments in the region remains strong," A. Issekeshev said delivering a report on fulfilling the instructions given at the 28th plenary sitting of the Council.

According to him, more than 200 initiatives of foreign investors in the processing sector are being implemented with the total volume of investments exceeding USD 40 bln. Besides, 30 foreign investors will launch new productions this year. Special attention is also paid to international companies that submitted over 40 initiatives.