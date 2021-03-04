30 foreign pharmaceutical companies to localize productions in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Council for the improvement of investment climate chaired by PM Askar Mamin debated ensuring of the country’s pharmaceutical security, the PM’s press service informs.

Accredited in Kazakhstan Ambassador of Canada Nicholas Brousseau, of Great Britain Michael Gifford, Deputy Ambassador of the U.S. Theodore Ling, representatives of Pfizer, Johnson&Johnson, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, Microsoft Companies took part in it. 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov took the floor.

The foreign experts highly appreciated measures taken by Kazakhstan to fight against COVID-19 and ensure the pharmaceutical security, gave recommendations for further improvement of the country’s healthcare, drugs and medical equipment delivery chains.

The PM mentioned that Kazakhstan adopted the complex plan for pharmaceutical and medical industry development for 2020-2025 to boost the country’s potential in fight against the current pandemic and future epidemiological threats. It is expected to increase domestic production of medications by 2.5 by 2025 from current KZT 92 to 230 bln. The share of the domestic pharmaceuticals at the domestic market will rise up to 50% by volume. The PM also stressed that attraction of investments is the key instrument to achieve the goals set to have pharmaceutical industry developed. Work is underway to attract 30 foreign companies with providing localization of their productions in the territory of Kazakhstan.