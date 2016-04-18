ASTANA. KAZINFORM 30 houses remain waterlogged in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee.

“1 674 329.62 cubic meters of snowmelt water have been pumped out in Astana, Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions since the beginning of the flood period. 35 697 cubic meters were pumped out in the past 24 hours. 46 709 meters of temporary dams were built in total, 800 meters of which have been erected in the past 24 hours,” a press release reads.

Water was pumped out from 526 houses.

“30 houses remain waterlogged: 20 in Kostanay region and 10 in North Kazakhstan region. 935 people out of 1 024 evacuated ones have returned to their homes,” the Committee explained.

5 150 people are involved in liquidation of flood consequences.