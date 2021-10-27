30 more died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s official coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates, Kazinform reports.

26 people with positive PCR tests for coronavirus and 4 more with COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms and negative PCR tests died the countrywide as of October 25.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 1,551 more COVID-19 cases over last 24 hours raising the country’s tally to 932,688.