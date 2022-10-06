EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:57, 06 October 2022 | GMT +6

    30, mostly children, dead in Thailand mass shooting

    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM At least 30 people, mostly children, were killed in a mass shooting in Thailand on Thursday, state-run media reported.

    A gunman opened fire at a childcare center in the upper northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, killing at least 30 people, Anadolu Agency informs.

    «Initial reports indicate 30 people killed, mostly children,» Thai public broadcaster PBS News reported.
    The report added that the shooter has killed himself, his wife and their child.

    He is said to be an ex-police officer.




    Photo:aa.com.tr





    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!