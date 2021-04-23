EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:38, 23 April 2021 | GMT +6

    30% of COVID-19 cases fall at elders in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Coronavirus incidence has dropped by 4% from 258 to 247 COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan region within a week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Chief state sanitary officer Asset Zhumatayev revealed at the press briefing on Friday that so far the region has reported 13,738 cases of the coronavirus infection. 3% of all cases have been imported.

    According to him, the COVID-19 cases have been registered in all age groups, however, 30% of all cases fall at people aged 60 and more. 33% of COVID-19 cases have been detected among those employed and 27% - among pensioners.

    North Kazakhstan region has added 41 fresh infections in the past 24 hours with 9 new COVID-19 cases in the city of Petropavlovsk, 7 – in Kyzylzhar district, 6 – in Taiynshin district, 4 – in Zhambyl and Ualikhanov districts, 3 – in Yessil district, 2 – in Timiryazevsk, Akzhar and Zhumabayev districts, 1 – in Mamlyutsk and Shal akyn districts.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!