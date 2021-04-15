EN
    07:45, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    30 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 30 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s health office, the number of people under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 498 in Atyrau region. The hospital occupancy is 25.7% per 1,993 beds. 30 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, eight of whom are connected to ventilators. The I.C.U. bed occupancy stands at 42.3% per 71 beds in the region.

    802 Atyrau residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 173 at the modular hospital, 81 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 113 at the district infectious diseases hospitals and 131 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.



