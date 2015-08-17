30 people escape fire at block of flats in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 30 residents including eight children were evacuated from a fire in Almaty, the municipal emergencies department informs.

The fire broke out at 10:35 a.m. in a flat in a nine-floor building located at 227 Mukanov Street, Almaly district. Its area made 30 square meters. The fire was liquidated at 11:11 a.m.

Three people including a baby were saved by the firefighters. 30 people were evacuated in general, among the are eight children. No victims and injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.