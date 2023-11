ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fire broke out today in a café in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to the emergencies authorities of the city, Leyla Café located in Alatau district of Almaty caught fire at 04:12. The firefighters localized the fire at 04:40 and extinguished it at 04;46. The area of the fire made 120 sq m. 30 people were evacuated. No injuries were reported.