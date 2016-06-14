30 people evacuated from fire in apartment building in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 people were evacuated from fire in the apartment building in Almaty, representative of the department for emergencies of Almaty Sandugash Baimukhambetova informs.

"Today at 11 am, the emergencies department of Almaty received a call about a fire on the balcony of the third floor of the nine-storey apartment building located in Zhetysu district, 29 Kulager St. At 11:10 the firefighting teams arrived at the scene and began working extinguishing the fire. 30 people were evacuated. The fire was liquidated at 11:36 am," the statement of the department reads.