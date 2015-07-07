30 projects worth 535 bln tenge to be implemented in E Kazakhstan region

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - According to administration of East Kazakhstan region 30 projects worth 535 billion tenge will be implemented in the region within the next few years.

Special attention is paid to two major projects which commissioning is planned for 2017-2018. A full cycle automobile technology park producing automotive components will be constructed in Ust-Kamenogorsk. The project's cost is 113 billion tenge. It is expected that the plant will create 4 thousand jobs. Aktorgay Mining Plant worth 334 billion tenge will be constructed in the region. The new plant will employ more than 1.5 thousand jobs. Special attention should be paid to two polymetallic deposits - Obruchevsky and Dollinny. The regional administration is intended to develop ore bodies at the lower levels of Tishinsk mine, Ridder mining and processing complex. At present, the state budget increased financing of expansion in the region by two times. Speaking to MPs at the last session of maslikhat, head of the region Daniyal Akhmetov noted engineering complex development. To date, the international consulting company Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) has developed a master plan for the development of automobile production on a new international level. As Kazinform previously reported, within 5 months residents of the region have purchased about 800 vehicles.