30 schoolchildren tested positive for COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 30 schoolchildren were tested positive for COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan since the beginning of the new academic year.

Half of them studied online. 15 schoolchildren studied at schools. Currently,quarantine is over, the lessons started at those schools.

The contacts were traced. 167 out of 171 tests were negative, four of them were tested positive.

12 of pupils had clinical symptoms of the disease, 18 were asymptomatic. None of them were hospitalized.