30 sports venues to be built in Zhambyl region in three years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to construct 30 sports facilities in Zhambyl region within three years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As of today, for residents of the region could regularly do physical exercises and sports, there are 1,605 available sports facilities, including 517 in Taraz and 1,088 in districts," said Governor of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.



According to the head of the region, it is planned to build 30 sports venues within three years so that to increase the accessibility of mass sport and physical fitness.



The governor of the region informed that in 2019, the authorities are expected to ensure the construction of athletics and gymnastics facilities, an ice palace, and a mountain ski resort.

"In 2019, it is planned to build structures of 11 projects totaling KZT 4 billion. This includes the construction of 9 sports and recreation centers, athletics and gymnastics arenas. In 2019, it is also planned to build 10 sports and recreation centers. In 2020, there will be the construction of 11 centers for a total of KZT 2.9 billion. In 2021, we will ensure the construction of 8 centers worth KZT 1 billion," said Askar Myrzakhmetov.

Besides, according to the governor, 29 sports fields are to be built in yards and parks (14 universal sports fields, 6 mini futsal fields, and 8 street workout grounds).