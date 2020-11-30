30 stuck in snow rescued in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 30 people, including 2 kids stuck in snow on the Almaty-Oskemen- Kapal-Arasan sanatorium highway were rescued in Almaty region, Kazinform reports. No one needed medical assistance.

Due to deterioration of weather conditions, blizzard and poor visibility on the section of the Almaty-Oskemen- Kapal-Arasan sanatorium road (0km - 45 km) was closed for all vehicles. The emergency department of the region urges all not to travel in this direction.