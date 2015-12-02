30 thousand jobs to be created in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 thousand jobs will be created in Almaty region, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told at the CCS briefing.

"Activation of small and medium-sized business and future development of the agro-industrial complex will allow to create 30 thousand jobs to ensure employment of the population in Almaty region," A. Batalov said.

Speaking of promising projects, he informed that it was planned to increase the taxation base by means of implementation of big infrastructural projects, supplying of construction materials for construction of EXPO facilities. There are promising projects on development of big copper, gold, wolfram fields.

"In general, we will work to fulfill the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan on social obligations and ensuring economic growth," he added.