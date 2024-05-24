30 years of talent: Dimash Kudaibergen’s stellar rise to stardom

On his thirtieth birthday, Dimash Kudaibergen will play in an anniversary performance in Istanbul. The internationally renowned artist from Kazakhstan shared a picture from the Besiktas stadium, the location of the next event. "Getting ready for my 30th birthday. 4 days left until the show!" he wrote under one of the publications on social media. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports about his path to international fame.

Dimash Kudaibergen is a name that has become a symbol of elegant vocal talent and musical genius. Born in Aktobe on May 24, 1994, Dimash has made a splash on the world stage with his extraordinary voice, spanning a wide octave range and capable of conveying deep emotions.

His musical path began in childhood, at the age of five, Dimash Kudaibergen began piano and singing lessons at the children's studio of the Zhubanov Music College. By six, he had already clinched victory at the national piano contest Aynalayin in 2000. His musical journey continued, and in 2014, he graduated with a specialization in Bel Canto from the Akhmet Zhubanov Aktobe Music Faculty. Every year Dimash improved his skills and immersed himself in various musical genres.

Dimash then pursued Contemporary Music at the Kazakh National University of Arts in Astana, graduating with a major in Voice on June 27, 2018. Between 2010 and 2013, Dimash triumphed in four major singing competitions: Sonorous Voices of Baikonur, Zhas Kanat, Oriental Bazaar in Ukraine, and Meikin Asia in Kyrgyzstan. His win at the National Zhas Kanat Contest in 2012 brought him widespread national attention, achieving a historic full jury score of 180 out of 180 points.

His true ascent to the world of chance occurred after his participation in the Chinese show "Singer 2017". His performance of the song "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" took the internet by storm and millions of people listened all over the world, falling in love with his voice. He has become a global star, receiving many awards and nominations for his outstanding creative achievements.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

In January 2019, Dimash Qudaibergen joined the Super Vocal TV competition for classical singers in China as a judge. Early that year, he captivated the U.S. audience by participating in CBS's The World's Best, where he was dubbed the "Six Octave Man" and praised for having the world's widest vocal range. Despite being a front-runner, Dimash withdrew in the semi-finals to give younger performers a chance, after performing "SOS d'un terrien en détresse," "All by Myself," and "Adagio."

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

He released his debut album, iD, which achieved platinum status within 37 seconds and triple-platinum within the first hour. On June 29, Dimash held his second large-scale solo concert, Arnau, in the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan, attracting 40,000 attendees.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Dimash continued collaborating with Igor Krutoy, a Russian music composer, on various songs and joined Krutoy's Anniversary Tour, performing in New York City, Dubai, Minsk, and Düsseldorf. He received the "Best Vocalist in Classical Music" award and a Special Prize for "Discovery of the Year" at the Russian National Music Awards. Dimash’s first solo concert in the USA, Arnau Envoy, at New York's Barclays Center, drew 19,000 spectators from 63 countries.

Arnau Envoy Solo Show Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Dimash had 4 tours so far: “Unforgettable Day” in 2016, “D-Dynasty” in 2017-2019, “Arnau” in 2019-2022, “Stranger” in 2022-2023. Among the popular songs are “The Love of Tired Swans”, “Smoke”, “When I’ve Got You” and “Stranger”, capturing the hearts of fans around the world with their light and depth. Dimash’s YouTube channel currently has 2.45 million subscribers with 466,741,105 views and Instagram account has 4,1 million followers or properly said ‘Dears’ as it is the name of his fandom. Aside from music, Dimash has starred in movies and modeled for fashion labels and magazines, such as: Elle, L'Officiel Hommes, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and others.

The Love of Tired Swans MV Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

His humanitarian work also plays a significant role in his life, Dimash’s latest donation and concert in support of victims of floods was previously covered by Kazinform News Agency. In 2015, Dimash Qudaibergen showcased his philanthropic spirit by organizing a charitable concert, "From Heart to Heart," in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, alongside Kazakh pop singer Dosymzhan Tanatarov, to fund medical treatment for a 5-year-old girl. That year, he also performed at the Grand Charity Ball in Shymkent, Kyzylorda, and Uralsk, supporting children with hearing and speech impairments through the Alpamys Sharimov Foundation.

Early in 2016, Dimash joined Kazakhstan's "Do Good'' campaign, aiding those with disabilities and financial hardships. He performed at the "100 Grandmas and Grandpas'' charity event in Astana, benefiting elderly residents. His "Unforgettable Day" concert in Aktobe funded essential services for seven families in need.

Dimash's charitable efforts continued at the Grand Charity Ball 2016 in Uralsk, supporting visually impaired students, and at the Top Chinese Music Awards 2017, where he auctioned his suit for children with blood lead poisoning. He also performed at the Global Gift Galas in Paris and Cannes and supported various charitable initiatives, including the Smile Angel Foundation and the Kazakh Snow Leopard Foundation.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, Dimash provided significant support during the COVID-19 pandemic and partnered with Michael Kors for the "Food Is Love" campaign, highlighting global hunger issues. His extensive charitable work culminated in his role as Global Ambassador for Project C.U.R.E. and his participation in significant international events promoting peace and charity.

Photo credit: Kazinform

‘Dears’, fans of Dimash to be exact, have already started celebrating and congratulating their beloved star in the comments, writing: “Very Best Wishes and Many Blessings for your 30th Celebration!”; “May your birthday be happy, blessed and full of all the people you love, may you and your beloved one be always healthy and successful. Happy long life to the best one in my heart!”; “Since the beginning of 2018 l am your dedicated fan, so happy for your 30rd Birthday! I am sure it will be a terrific concert, can't wait!”

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Fadjroel Rachman, ambassador of Indonesia to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, joined the messages and wrote “Happy Birthday Dimash! 30 Years is a New Beginning for your career!” under the Instagram post.

'Dears' and their support for Dimash is unparalleled Photo credit: dimashnews.com

UK fans celebrate Dimash’s 30th birthday with a special video tribute Photo credit: Oleg Savca

Since its Dimash’s birthday, it is a good idea to look at the presents and gifts he received throughout his career. For instance, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Dimash Kudaibergen with a Kazakh Tazy puppy. In 2021, fans in Bolivia celebrated Dimash's birthday with promotional trucks playing videos of his performances driving through the city of La Paz. Fans also gifted a star in his honor and a gold microphone with his name on it. In Dubai, the artist received a camel as a present, in New York he was gifted an exclusive copy of a wristwatch worth more than $389,000. Also, a LED display in Times Square was placed with photographs of Dimash. In Kyiv he was given a mace, and in Yekaterinburg he was given a chess set made of precious stones. Fans also give gifts during meetings; some of the gifted T-shirts, for example, are worn by Dimash in everyday life.