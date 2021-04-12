300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to regions of Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered to regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«611,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied to the regions of the country since February 1. The deliveries are carried out in line with the approved schedule,» Minister Tsoi said at the Monday session of the Kazakh Government, adding that 300,000 doses of the vaccine are to be delivered tomorrow.

In April, some 1.4 million doses of the vaccine are expected to be supplied as well. This, according to Tsoi, will ensure nearly 2 million people in the country will have access to the vaccine in April.

Alexei Tsoi noted that vaccine is administered at 916 vaccination centers across the country. Up to 10,000 medical workers are involved in the vaccination campaign. The vaccination sites in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Kokshetau operate at shopping malls and markets even on weekends.

He also added that there are plans to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccine for nearly 10 million people by September 2021.