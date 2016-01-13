EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:36, 13 January 2016 | GMT +6

    300 evacuated after dorm catches fire in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 300 people were evacuated from a dormitory when it caught fire in Almaty on Wednesday morning, local police say.

    According to reports, the fire started at approximately 4:20 a.m. at the dormitory in 41 Timiryazev Street in Bostandykskiy district.
    Upon arrival at the scene firefighters started evacuating people through window apertures.
    The blaze was taken under control at 4:56 a.m. and completely extinguished at 5:06 a.m.
    No casualties were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!