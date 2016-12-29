300 Kazakhstan nationals can’t depart from Sharjah

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Flights from Sharjah to Almaty and Astana have been cancelled because of the unfavorable meteorological conditions, Director of the RoK Department of Tourism Marat Igaliyev informed.

"Because of the fog Sharjah airport has cancelled all departures and arrivals. According to Air Arabia, today there were supposed to be two flights - to Almaty and to Astana - and they have been cancelled. In total 300 Kazakhstan nationals could not depart from Shardjah", Marat Igaliyev wrote on his Facebook.

According to the Department of Consulate Service of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Consulate in Dubai workers are always present Sharjah airport.

Duty Diplomat of Kazakhstan Consulate can be reached by the numbers +9-71-433-97-151, +9-715-884-50-900.