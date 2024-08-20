300 Kazakhstani students obtain Turkish educational grants

A total of 300 Kazakhstani students will have a chance to study at Türkiye state universities as part of the Türkiye Bursları grant program in the 2024-2025 academic year, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The program represents a significant initiative aimed at providing comprehensive support to international students by offering them full funding for higher education in Türkiye. The Türkiye Bursları program has existed since 1991, with the objective of attracting talented students from across the globe.

“Over the course of the program's existence, more than nine thousand students from Kazakhstan have been awarded the grant, thereby gaining the opportunity to pursue their studies at some of Türkiye’s leading universities. The list of Kazakhstani students who were awarded grants for the current academic year was published in August,” the ministry noted.

A list of grant holders in the 2024-2025 academic year was published on August 3.