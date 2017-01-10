ASTANA. KAZINFORM 300 Kazakhstanis remain trapped at Istanbul airport for heavy snowfall.

"The situation at Istanbul airport remains complicated. More than 1,000 flights of Turkish Airlines were cancelled due to heavy snowfall, including Istanbul-Almaty-Istanbul, Istanbul-Astana-Istanbul flights which should have departed on January 6-9. A flight of Air Astana Company has been cancelled too. Two more flights of Turkish Airlines are expected to be cancelled today as well," Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the Government's sitting on Tuesday.



In general, according to the Minister, 900 Kazakhstanis had to rebook their flights due to abnormal weather conditions.



"600 of them have already been transported to Kazakhstan. 300 remain there still. They have been provided with accommodation and meals," the Minister added.



Weather forecast for the days coming is also discouraging, with heavy snowfall to hit the city, according to Kassymbek.



"We keep the situation under control and actively cooperate with Turkish aviation authorities and airline carriers," he assured.

The Minister also the situation in Thailand, where heavy rains caused flood in southern parts of the country and led to cancellation of some domestic flights.



"The flights from Thailand to Kazakhstan are operated as per a schedule," he added.