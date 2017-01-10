EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:53, 10 January 2017 | GMT +6

    300 Kazakhstanis remain trapped at Istanbul airport

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 300 Kazakhstanis remain trapped at Istanbul airport for heavy snowfall.

    "The situation at Istanbul airport remains complicated. More than 1,000 flights of Turkish Airlines were cancelled due to heavy snowfall, including Istanbul-Almaty-Istanbul, Istanbul-Astana-Istanbul flights which should have departed on January 6-9. A flight of Air Astana Company has been cancelled too. Two more flights of Turkish Airlines are expected to be cancelled today as well," Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the Government's sitting on Tuesday.

    In general, according to the Minister, 900 Kazakhstanis had to rebook their flights due to abnormal weather conditions.

    "600 of them have already been transported to Kazakhstan. 300 remain there still. They have been provided with accommodation and meals," the Minister added.

    Weather forecast for the days coming is also discouraging, with heavy snowfall to hit the city, according to Kassymbek.

    "We keep the situation under control and actively cooperate with Turkish aviation authorities and airline carriers," he assured.

    The Minister also the situation in Thailand, where heavy rains caused flood in southern parts of the country and led to cancellation of some domestic flights.

    "The flights from Thailand to Kazakhstan are operated as per a schedule," he added.

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Investments and Development Kazakhstan and Turkey Government Other Governmental Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!