    20:13, 25 July 2016 | GMT +6

    300 million tenge allocated to implement «Health Train» project in 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 for implementation of "Densaulyk", "Zhardem", "Salamatty Kazakhstan" health trains projects were allocated 300 million tenge, managing director - official representative of Social development foundation "Samruk-Kazyna Trust» Lima Dias said at a press conference in the central communications service.

    "The group of companies of "Samruk-Kazyna" has sent about 300 million tenge in 2016 through Social development foundation to implement projects of "Densaulyk", "Zhardem " and "Salamatty Kazakhstan" health trains," L.Dias said.

    As she noted, "NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC provided technical facility - the trains. Committee of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan provided specialists who serve population in the regions, primeminister.kz reports.

    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
