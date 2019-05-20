EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 20 May 2019 | GMT +6

    300 observers from CIS to monitor elections in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the number of CIS observers who will monitor the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the CIS Executive Secretary Viktor Guminsky, the CIS Election Observation Mission has already begun its work. "The headquarters of the mission has been established. The mission is getting ready for fulfilling its functions of monitoring the course of snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan," he said, adding that the mission will include as many as 300 observers.

    The CIS observers have a rich experience in observing the elections in Kazakhstan. More than 700 observers from the CIS monitored the previous two election campaigns of 2015-2016 in Kazakhstan

    null null

    Tags:
    CIS Elections 2019 Presidential Election Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!