300 rescuers arrive in Astana for Expo 2017 security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. The Emergency Situations Committee of Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs has held a military inspection of its personnel and resources to be involved in Expo 2017 security activities in Astana, the Emergency Situations Committee press-service reports.



300 people of the personnel with 33 units of equipment arrived from various regions of the country to ensure security at the specialized exhibition. They include firefighters and rescuers, psychologists and emergency response crews of the Center for Disaster Medicine as well as inspectors of emergency departments.



The Committee for Emergency Situations' forces and resources involved amount to 1,218 people, 118 units of equipment and 5 helicopters in total.

They are expected to watch over three annular zones: within and around the Expo territory and around the perimeter of the capital.



The engineering and inspection staff will be on duty on the EXPO territory every day. In addition, 3 units of fire-fighting machinery and 15 people of the Fire Fighting Service staff will be present in the area of the exhibition complex.

Around the exhibition, on the territory of a number of located fire units, will be concentrated 11 units of equipment and 46 personnel of the Fire Fighting Service, the Operational and Rescue Unit and the Center for Catastrophe Medicine.



Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar Regional Fire Fighting Services forces will ensure fire protection of the territory adjacent to the capital, including the "Green Belt of Astana", 24 hours a day.

The emergency personnel also completed English language courses. As a part of the preparation for Expo 2017, Kokshetau Technical Institute of the Committee of Emergency Situations has developed a Kazakh-Russian-English phrase book for the employees involved in the international exhibition events. It issued a total of 1,000 copies and gave them out to the employees of the Committee of Emergency Situations and its territorial and subordinate divisions.



The duty service will start on June 3.