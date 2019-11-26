3000 families to receive keys to new apartments on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three thousand young families will receive keys to new apartments on the eve of Independence Day, this was announced by Shakhmardan Baimanov, a deputy chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family under the Information and Social Development Ministry.

According to his words the Government has worked out a special Road Map which included main directions of topical problems of the youth. One of the main queries of the young generation is housing. Thus, in December the current year it is planned to give keys to 3000 new apartments in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. It should be noted that before 2021 9000 young families will get new apartments in the above mentioned citie of the republic.

Mr.Baimanov has also reminded that the country is implementing such programs as «Young specialist», «Young entrepreneur» aimed at attracting youth in education and business. The programs plan to cover about 200 people. Moreover, within the Year of Youth the Government plans to employ 722 thousand persons.