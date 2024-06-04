3,000 schoolers performed Kazakh anthem in Baikonur

The Day of State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan was marked today in Baikonur city, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As part of the celebrations, three thousand schoolchildren simultaneously performed the anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the central square of the city. The Office of the Special Representative of the Kazakh President at the Baikonur Complex posted the video of the performance on social networks.

Over 70% of the population of Baikonur are Kazakh, and we cherish the holidays of our country. We, the residents of the space harbor of the Earth, were and will be patriots of Baikonur and our countries thanks to which the space complex operates, said the city’s resident, member of the Public Council of the local authority Skendir Zharekessov.

A few days ago, on June 2, the city and cosmodrome of Baikonur marked 69 years since its foundation with opening of new infrastructure facilities, holding events devoted to the Year of Family and Children’s Day as well as the traditional ceremony of awarding the Honored Citizen of Baikonur City title.

Earlier the Progress MS-27 transport cargo vehicle took off to the ISS as well talks were held between Kazakh and Russian delegations on further cooperation at Baikonur.