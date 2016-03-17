EN
    12:45, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    301 CIS observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CIS Election Observers Mission is ready, representative of the CIS Observers Mission Yevgeny Kozyak told at the briefing of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

    According to him, 301 observers representing Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tadjikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, CIS Parliamentary Assembly, Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union State, Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO and the Executive Committee of the CIS are accredited for monitoring the elections in Kazakhstan.

    "In terms of the number of observers, it is the largest mission of international observers. The majority of them arrive tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Y. Kozyak told.

    He also informed that the meetings between representatives of the mission and the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan, Supreme Court and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were held within the election monitoring.

