303 people drowned across Kazakhstan in January-July 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 303 people including 124 children have drowned in Kazakhstan since the year beginning, according to Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov.

“303 people including 124 children drowned in Kazakhstan in seven months of 2016, while 106 people drowned only in July! 42 of them are children,” said Imankulov.

The rescuers of the Emergencies Committee’s territorial troops have saved 536 people including 112 children. “55 drowned while fishing, as safety rules had been violated,” he added.

As R.Imankulov stated, the majority of deaths occur in places unsuitable for swimming. “Children drown because they remain unattended. Often, people die because of overestimation of their own potential and strength and because of disregard of elementary safety rules,” stressed he.