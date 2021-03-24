304 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 304 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 22,014 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 24. 6,537 patients are staying at hospitals, 15,477 are receiving outpatient treatment.

304 patients are in critical condition, 75 are in extremely severe condition and 42 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,088 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raisingthe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 235,095 since the start of the pandemic. In total, 212,908 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection nationwide.