307 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 25, 2021, 22,124 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 22,124, hospital treatment is provided to 6,731 and home treatment to 15,393.

Nationwide, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 is 307 and that of patients with critical COVID-19 is 76. COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators stand at 39.

Notably, the country has reported 1,105 fresh daily COVID-19 cases. 835 people have beaten the virus over the past day.