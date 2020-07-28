308 more ventilators to be delivered to medical facilities of Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within a month the city will receive 308 ventilators and 2022 oxygen concentrators, this has been informed by Akim of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev at today’s Government meeting.

As Bakytzhan Sagintayev said, KZT10 billion was allocated for the Stabilization Fund including KZT5 billion for the provision of pharmacy network and KZT5 billion for in-patients hospitals. Since July 1, more than 9 million packages of medicines have been received.

According to the Akim, by the end of this week another 3.8 million packs of pharmaceuticals are expected to be delivered to the city.

Within a month, the city will receive 308 lung ventilators and 2,022 oxygen concentrators purchased at the expense of the local and republican budgets as well as sponsorship. The city is also expects the delivery of 55 ambulances.