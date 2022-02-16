308 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 45,328, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,191 are treated as in-patients and 39,137 as out-patients.

308 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 133 in critical condition, and 101 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,508 cases of and 5,394 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.