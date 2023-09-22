EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:38, 22 September 2023 | GMT +6

    30C heat to scorch west Kazakhstan

    weather
    Photo courtesy of Mukhtor Kholdorbekov

    No precipitation is predicted in the west, south of Aktobe, and Ulytau regions in the upcoming days, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Temperatures are to rise to 25-30C in the west, 18-23C in the north, south, and center, as well as to drop to 7-13C in the east at the daytime.

    The norther regions and Karaganda region are to brace for rains. No precipitation is predicted later.

    The country’s southeast is to expect rain, predicted to be heavy at times. Rain is likely to turn to wet snow in the mountainous areas at night.

    Temperatures are to drop to -2C in the north, east, and center in the nighttime and morning.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
