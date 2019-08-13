EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 13 August 2019 | GMT +6

    30mn tonnes of oil exported from Kashagan

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 30mn tonnes of crude oil has been exported from Kashagan deposit, Kazinform reports.

    Since the beginning of production works and as of August 12, 2019, the company has extracted and exported more than 30mn tonnes of crude oil, 8.44bn cubic meters of gas and 1,747mn tonnes of sulfur, the press service of the North Caspian Operating Company N.V. informed.

    The company reminded that it had already reached its estimated daily capacity of 380,000 barrels of oil.

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!