31 COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty in 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 31 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 25 symptomatic and six asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

127 citizens of Almaty, including nine kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 18 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units.

209 coronavirus patients, including 196 with mild and moderate symptoms and 13 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 172 people and both jabs to 437 in the city.

A total of 1,150,110 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 1,112,300.

As of today, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 58,696 people, including 3,351 pregnant women, 12,867 nursing moms, and 42,369 teens.

278,528 people have been administered a booster shot in Almaty city.







